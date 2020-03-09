Grease trap erupts in flames at San Antonio pizza restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – Fire crews knocked down a small blaze at a Southtown-area pizza joint early Monday.

A fire official at the scene said flames erupted in a grease trap around 2 a.m. at the Pizza Plus in the 2700 block of S. Presa St.

Firefighters forced their way into the back of the building and quickly extinguished the fire.

Damage is estimated to be $1,000.

