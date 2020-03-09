67ºF

KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., March 9, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, JBSA-Lackland will soon receive more evacuees for quarantine.

Bexar County Republicans are asking for a recount of Super Tuesday.

Plus, a super moon will brighten up the sky tonight.

