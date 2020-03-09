KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., March 9, 2020
SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, JBSA-Lackland will soon receive more evacuees for quarantine.
Bexar County Republicans are asking for a recount of Super Tuesday.
Plus, a super moon will brighten up the sky tonight.
Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.