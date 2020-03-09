KSAT12 News at Noon, March 9, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg addresses Coronavirus concerns. San Antonio Police are searching for suspects in two separate murder cases. A Southwest side man says he’s scarred for life after his attempt at being a good friend backfires.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.