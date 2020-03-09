Police find injured victim of West Side shooting at different location

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after officers found him following a shooting at a different location on the West Side, police said.

Officers said they received several calls for shots fired in the 400 block of North San Felipe Avenue on Monday afternoon.

(KSAT)

On the way to the scene, officers said they received a description of the vehicle involved in the shooting. Police found the vehicle abandoned at another nearby street.

Officers said they saw bullet holes in the front side passenger door and blood inside the vehicle. They said they saw a trail of blood leading away from the vehicle.

Police said they located the shooting victim at a home on North General McMullen Drive. They said he was shot in the lower right leg.

The man was taken to University Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers told KSAT the victim could not give police a description of the shooter. They are still working to find out what led to the shooting.