SAFD: Teen taken to hospital for burns after West Side apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital for burn injuries after an apartment fire broke out on the West Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 6 p.m. in the 7200 block of Marbach Road.

Firefighters say the fire started in an upstairs apartment unit and was contained. One other apartment unit was damaged by water.

Small house fire prompts large firefighter response on West Side

The 15-year-old’s injuries are non-life threatening, SAFD says.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.