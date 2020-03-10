68ºF

KSAT 12 NEWS NIGHTBEAT, MARCH 9, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Another test kit is expected to arrive in San Antonio amid concerns of the Coronavirus.

A local company is building enclosed medical containers to keep patients isolated.

Neighbors are sharing their accounts after a deadly deputy-involved shooting

About the Authors: