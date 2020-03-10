KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., March 10, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect after a teenager was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning.

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland leaders will be holding a virtual town hall on Facebook live to hear from the community about their coronavirus concerns.

Plus, reports indicate that the NBA is planning to limit locker room access to players and essential team personnel in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. We hear from David Sears about what this change really means.

