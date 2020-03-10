78ºF

KSAT12 News at 5, Tuesday, March 11

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • SA Metro Health says COVID-19 testing can be pricey for uninsured people, but there are options
  • Visit SA is anticipating more convention cancellations amid growing concerns over the coronavirus
  • Invitations to participate in the 2020 Census will start being mailed out Thursday

