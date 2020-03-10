Luxury apartments opening this month in New Braunfels near Buc-ee’s

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

The final apartment project in New Braunfels’ Creekside Town Center is set to open its doors this month.

Riverhaus Creekside, a 281-unit complex formerly known as the Retreat at Creekside, plans to welcome its first residents in mid-March.

Houston-based developer Allied Orion Group LLC renamed the community at 580 Creekside Way off I-35 and FM 306 to “better reflect the rich history and heritage of the New Braunfels area,” according to a news release. The apartments sit near Buc-ee’s.

