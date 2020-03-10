San Antonio-area tattoo shops offering $13 tattoos on Friday the 13th

SAN ANTONIO – It’s common practice for some tattoo shops to offer $13 tattoos in celebration of Friday the 13th, and many San Antonio-area tattoo parlors are participating with discounted specials.

Generally, tattoo shops will have a list of flash tattoos to choose from for the $13 special, however, rules vary from parlor to parlor.

Some tattoo shops extend the Friday the 13th special through the weekend and some shops start several days early.

Call your local tattoo parlor to see if they are participating in any $13 tattoo events.

KSAT has confirmed that the following parlors plan to participate:

Plan ahead, as all the shops listed expect to have long lines and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Most tattoo parlors require a $7 tip or setup fee, so expect to pay more than $13.

By the way, did you know there will never be more than three Friday-the-13ths in one calendar year?