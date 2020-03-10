66ºF

San Antonio police identify man found dead along Interstate 35

Onezimo Romo, 44, possibly struck by car

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A man was found dead in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
A man was found dead in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Google Maps)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was found dead in a drainage ditch along Interstate 35 near Binz-Engleman Road has been identified.

Onezimo Romo, 44, was found by an on-duty patrol officer at 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to San Antonio police.

It appeared the man was struck by a vehicle heading north on the I-35 access road.

There were no witnesses at the scene at the time the officer found him.

When identified, the driver could face a charge of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.

