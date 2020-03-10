San Antonio Zoo opens Kangaroo Krossing experience

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for something fun to do with your kids during spring break, the San Antonio Zoo has a new experience to offer.

The Kangaroo Krossing exhibit is now open and features red kangaroos.

It is an extension of the Wild Australia realm. The area includes a renovated snack stand and a photo opportunity.

Get a look inside the new exhibit with the video above.

