SAPD: Driver flees after crashing car into tree; 1 hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – A male passenger was hospitalized after the car he was riding in slammed into a tree outside an East Side home.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Upland Drive, according to San Antonio police.

The driver of the car then fled and was not located by police officers.

The passenger was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.