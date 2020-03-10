Take a sneak peek inside San Antonio’s Secret Supper

SAN ANTONIO – In less than a year, San Antonio’s Secret Supper has quickly become an event that has grabbed the attention of food lovers across the Alamo City.

The event is hosted by San Antonio Magazine. KSAT.com got a sneak peek at the Secret Supper held in February at the Majestic Theater.

Guests enjoyed a multi-course meal on the Majestic stage and other surprises. But the biggest surprise is that guests do not know who the chef is until they are seated.

(San Antonio Magazine's Secret Supper at the Majestic Theater.)

Last month’s Secret Supper at the Majestic featured renowned chef Pieter Sypestyn.

“The fact that it’s all a secret and presenting in a really awesome space like this, it’s first time for me,” said Sypestyn. “It’s outside the box and really getting people to connect more with some of the chefs around town.”

How does the Secret Supper work? Guests buy tickets ahead of the date and receive an email the morning of the event announcing the location where they will check in with the host and then enjoy a happy hour before dinner.

“You’re getting a four course meal, all inclusive drinks and a great atmosphere,” said Rebecca Cord, Publisher & Editor in Chief at San Antonio Magazine. “It’s been such a great response. The chefs have loved it. They love getting to interact with the audience and get to cook in a different place.”

“This one took a little longer to plan. A lot of coordinating because we have a demanding schedule at the Majestic. We started planning this one six months ago,” said Shannon Phillips, Majestic assistant general manager. “It’s very rare to have a dinner on the stage, so the whole idea is that it is very exclusive.”

The concept of a secret supper is a sign that the culinary industry continues to expand across San Antonio.

“To be in such an awesome landmark in San Antonio, serve great food and have a great team with me, taking part in it is really exciting and definitely awesome memory,” said Sypestyn.

Check out more information on San Antonio Magazine’s Secret Supper here.