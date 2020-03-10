Woman in wheelchair rescued by crews during apartment complex fire, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in a wheelchair was rescued during an apartment complex fire on Monday night, officials said.

The fire happened at a complex on Gardina Street near Vance Jackson Road.

The San Antonio Fire Department said everyone safely evacuated from the building, except for the woman in the wheelchair, who had to be rescued by crews.

The fire started on the first floor of an apartment building and extended to the second floor and attic.

The arson unit will investigate.

No one was hurt. However, two families are now displaced.