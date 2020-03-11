Castro remains concerned over ‘lack of federal support’ for San Antonio in fighting coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio on Wednesday voiced his concern about what he perceives to be a lack of support from the federal government for San Antonio in battling the coronavirus.

Castro released a statement less than 12 hours after 98 people arrived at JBSA-Lackland after they were evacuated from the Grand Princess cruise ship to be quarantined at the military base. Another plane carrying 120 more evacuees is scheduled to land Wednesday, San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh said.

Grand Princess cruise ship evacuees arrive at JBSA-Lackland

Following is the statement from Castro:

“San Antonio has done its part to care for those in need. We have treated many individuals who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or been exposed to it over the course of the last several weeks. It is fitting that Texans help Texans, but I am still concerned about the lack of federal support San Antonio is receiving while still fighting at the frontlines of this crisis.

“Additional evacuees from the Grand Princess ship have made their way to JBSA-Lackland for federal quarantine. It’s important to note that nobody who has shown symptoms or who has tested positive for the coronavirus will be sent to San Antonio. About 90 of those individuals are natives of Texas. All in quarantine will remain at JBSA-Lackland per standard protocol, and anyone who may test positive down the road will be sent to TCID for specialized, isolated treatment.

“My primary concern will always be the safety and health of the people of San Antonio. My priorities from the federal government include: that all evacuees fly in and out of JBSA-Lackland, CDC provide medical procedures in writing to local officials, senior federal health officials lead on-the-ground to coordinate with local health officials, a response from the Department of Defense to our request that positive cases who don’t require hospitalization remain on base, and lastly, additional test kits for San Antonio.

“I have also requested another town hall from officials at JBSA-Lackland so that information is readily available to our community, which they have now scheduled. My office remains in touch with the CDC and local officials every single day, since we first learned of the plan to quarantine patients at Lackland. We are actively working with local officials to communicate the concerns of the community to the CDC.”