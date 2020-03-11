Coronavirus concerns could spark a blood donation shortage. Here’s why you should keep donating blood and not worry.

San Antonio – The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center said it’s making changes to ensure donors are safe when they visit their donation locations.

The extra precautions include wiping down chairs and donations beds. The center has also added more hand sanitizer stations and staff members are asked to stay home if they are sick or have a fever. They can return to work 24 hours after the fever has resolved.

During screening, donors are being asked if they have traveled to any countries impacted by COVID-19. Donated blood is already screened for dangerous diseases.

Mary Ughlig, with the center, said community sponsors that have scheduled mobile blood drives have considered canceling the drives due to concerns.

“There have been some questions about it. We’re working with those blood drive sponsors to see if we can’t overcome those concerns and keep those blood drives on the books,” Ughlig explained.

Mobile drives represent about 60-80 percent of the blood donations in the community. Canceling those drives could create a shortage, she said.

Ughlig said it’s also important to note that the coronavirus is not transmitted through blood since it’s a respiratory disease.

University Health System said it’s also making changes to its protocol. It is following the recommendations by the American Association of Blood Banks, which STBTC also follows.

Here’s what they hope people will keep in mind.