KSAT12 GMSA at 6, March 11, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, our Katrina Webber is live at Kelly Air Field as the second plane of Coronavirus patients from the Grand Princess Cruise Ship is set to arrive.

A light switch by a woman’s front door started a fire in her home. Crews say an electrician must check the wiring throughout the house before she can return.

A small fire broke out on the roof of Lanier High School, after crews say construction workers left a torch smoldering.

The Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for an infant who is believed to have been abducted.

Crime Stoppers and San Antonio Police need the public’s help in identifying the suspect responsible for robbing a Circle K in the 5300 block of Roosevelt.

They also are looking for a man who robbed a BB&T Bank with a gun on Stone Oak Parkway.

