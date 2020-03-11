KSAT12 GMSA AT 9, March 11, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top Stories this morning, JBSA-Lackland has scheduled a virtual Town Hall meeting for today at 6 p.m. to answer questions about coronavirus concerns.

Plus, President Donald Trump is meeting with top wall street executives amid economic concerns over the Coronavirus.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.