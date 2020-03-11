KSAT12 News at 5, Wednesday, March 11

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

The next groups of Grand Princess Cruise Ship evacuees brought to JBSA - Lackland are expected to consist only of Texans

Local colleges and universities have extended Spring Break to prepare for COVID-19

The NCAA has banned fans from men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.