KSAT12 News at 5, Wednesday, March 11

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • The next groups of Grand Princess Cruise Ship evacuees brought to JBSA - Lackland are expected to consist only of Texans
  • Local colleges and universities have extended Spring Break to prepare for COVID-19
  • The NCAA has banned fans from men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

