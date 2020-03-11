KSAT12 News at Noon, March 11, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council addresses the Grand Princess cruise ship passengers who will be quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio- Lackland. San Antonio police are searching for a driver accused of hitting and killing a former member of the Converse Police Department’s top brass.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.