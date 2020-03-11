Roasted corn festival? Tejano fan fair? Heres a list of things to do in San Antonio in March
Rain and shine are both in the forecast
SAN ANTONIO – Wondering what you can do around San Antonio this month? Look no further, KSAT has a full list of activities for the whole family.
Rain and shine are both in the forecast for the rest of the month so be sure to check out the KSAT Weather Authority page before heading out to local events.
Events
- Trampoline Parks: There are multiple trampoline parks around the city for when the weather turns wet including several Urban Air and Flip’z locations as well as House of Air and Altitude.
- Hang Indoor Playground: San Antonio’s Hang Indoor Playground is a 7,600-square-foot play place for children of all ages. The playground is located at 7403 Leslie Road and is open seven days a week.
- Dan + Shay: The Grammy-winning country crooners will be performing at the AT&T Center on March 19.
- Roasted Corn Festival: Want some Hot Cheeto elote? Get ready to loosen your belt, a free festival celebrating roasted corn will take place at Copernicus Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 28.
- Wine and Wildflower Journey: You can enjoy 49 wine tastings for only $45 at Texas Hill Country wineries. Tickets are available for the 17-day journey which starts March 27.
- Dinner Detective: It’s a murder mystery dinner show at the Emily Morgan Hotel! Tickets include dinner, entertainment and a prize package for the top sleuth.
- Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair: This music festival starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at Historic Market Square. The free event, expected to bring in more than 150,000 fans, will run from noon to 11 p.m. daily. The lineup includes Shelly Lares, Ram Herrera, The Hometown Boys, Sunny Sauceda, David Farias, Eddie Gonzalez, Joe Bravo, Los Garcias Brothers, Raulito and Destiny Navaira y Grupo Remedio, Max Baca y Los Texmaniacs, Flavio Longoria y Los Conjunto Kings, and Chris Perez will also be on site for an autograph session.
- St. Patrick’s Day Festival and River Parade: St. Patrick’s Day has been celebrated on the River Walk since 1968. There are three days of events so read through the list carefully to make sure you don’t miss anything. Plus, who doesn’t want to see the San Antonio River dyed a brilliant shade of green?
- The DoSeum: Various activities are planned for spring break camps taking place through Friday. Classes, including “Sound Sensations” and “Passion for Fashion!," focus on STEM, literacy and art, according to the museum’s website. Activities are available for registration or waitlist. Prices range from $210-$390.
- The Witte Museum: “Super Spring Break” at the museum includes a variety of activities and continues through Friday. Anyone who visits the museum during spring break will be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the Spurs’ Selena night on April 3 and guests who wear a Selena shirt or Selena-inspired outfit will be given an extra entry. Children 3 years and younger can always get in for free and free admission for everyone is available Tuesdays from 3 to 8 p.m.
- The McNay: The monthly “Second Thursday" event lands during spring break. It will include art activities, live music, a braid bar, food trucks and more. Dogs are allowed outside but the best part is admission to the museum during the family-friendly event is free. Tours will be held at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- San Antonio Museum of Art: Free general admission is offered from 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m.-noon Sundays for Bexar County residents.
- SeaWorld San Antonio: This San Antonio staple just debuted two new rides! The Texas Stingray reaches speeds of up to 55 mph and is one of the tallest, fastest and longest wooden roller coasters in Texas. Tonga Twister is a first-of-its-kind water slide featuring tubes that take riders through 415 feet of twists and turns before splashing into a large pool.
- San Antonio Zoo: The zoo is extending hours for Jungle Boogie Break which will take place from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. through March 22. Admission for Jungle Boogie Break, which will include live music, backyard games and animal presentations, is $18.99 for adults and $16.99 for children 3-11.
- Taco Truck Throwdown: Tacos and beer will rule Friday night at Ranger Creek Brewing and Distilling. Two taco trucks will be there and the tasting room will serve up craft beer, whiskey and cocktails. The event is free and will run from 5-9 p.m.
- 14th annual Fest of Tails: McAllister Park will host the free event from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. Kites (and dogs) of all shapes and sizes will be featured and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas: The park doesn’t start its daily operating schedule until May but there are quite a few operating days in March.
