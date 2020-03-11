Roasted corn festival? Tejano fan fair? Heres a list of things to do in San Antonio in March

SAN ANTONIO – Wondering what you can do around San Antonio this month? Look no further, KSAT has a full list of activities for the whole family.

Rain and shine are both in the forecast for the rest of the month so be sure to check out the KSAT Weather Authority page before heading out to local events.

Events

Trampoline Parks: There are multiple trampoline parks around the city for when the weather turns wet including several Urban Air and Flip’z locations as well as House of Air and Altitude.

Hang Indoor Playground: San Antonio’s Hang Indoor Playground is a 7,600-square-foot play place for children of all ages. The playground is located at 7403 Leslie Road and is open seven days a week.

Dan + Shay: The Grammy-winning country crooners will be performing at the AT&T Center on March 19.

Roasted Corn Festival: Want some Hot Cheeto elote? Get ready to loosen your belt, a free festival celebrating roasted corn will take place at Copernicus Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 28.