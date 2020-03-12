KSAT 12 NEWS NIGHTBEAT, MARCH 11, 2020
SAN ANTONIO – The president is limiting travel amid concerns over the coronavirus.
Another university is extending spring break and transitioning to online courses.
Haven for Hope is preparing for the homeless population as coronavirus concerns continue.
Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.