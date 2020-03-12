KSAT12 GMSA at 6:30, March 12, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, Bexar county sheriff’s investigators are trying to find out more about a shooting at a home on the far West side were a teenage boy died.

The NBA released a statement saying all teams who have played against the Utah Jazz within the last eleven days must self- quarantine. The Spurs are not required to self- quarantine. They played the Jazz on February 21.

And, invitations to participate in the 2020 Census will be sent out today for Bexar county. People have until May to participate and can respond online, over the phone or by mail.

