SAN ANTONIO – City takes steps to stop spread of Coronavirus.

Archdiocese dispenses obligation to attend Sunday Mass for all Catholics.

NISD getting ready to help students with meals during extended break.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.