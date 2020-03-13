70ºF

KSAT 12 News Nightbeat, March 12, 2020

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – The Valero Texas Open is canceled.

A man claims he was exposed to the coronavirus holding up resources within the San Antonio Fire Department.

A standoff in Cibolo continues hours after it began.

