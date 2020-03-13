Man shot in parked car outside SE Side hotel, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s is in critical condition following a shooting outside a Southeast Side hotel overnight, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just after 12:30 a.m. at a Quality Suites hotel in the 3600 block of Southeast Military Drive, not far from Highway 37.

According to police, the man was inside a parked vehicle in front of the hotel and was next to another vehicle when the shots were fired.

Police said a person working at the hotel found the man and called 911.

The unidentified victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said so far, no arrests have been made in the case.