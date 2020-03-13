‘My house is on fire’: Surveillance video shows man pouring gasoline on house before opening gunfire

SAN ANTONIO – Jose Campos said he and his family are shaken up after a man attempted to set their house on fire Thursday morning.

Surveillance video showed the man pulling up to the home in 1400 block of West Ashby near Saint Ann.

The man proceeded to pour gasoline in front and side of the home, and within a moment, Campos saw the flames.

“I turn around, and then I see my house is on fire,” said Campos.

Campos ran outside to confront the man who then began to fire gunshots in Campos’ direction.

“I jump out of the way. He blew away my window with six or seven shots,” Campos said.

Fortunately, no one was shot, but Campos believed the man in the video was 53-year-old Javier De Hoyos. However, San Antonio police have not confirmed the man’s identity.

Police have accused De Hoyos of shooting his wife when she was driving to work earlier in the morning. Officers said his wife already had a protective order against her husband.

Campos said the woman who was shot is a family friend and had stayed with them when she had nowhere to go. He said De Hoyos would stop by the house to harass his estranged wife.

The woman remains in the hospital following the shooting.

Campos said he is shocked over how quickly things escalated.

“We shouldn’t take it out on each other, and that’s what he did. He took it out on her,” Campos said.

Campos said he and his family are not afraid and plan to stay at their home.

“I’m not going to be scared of anybody with a gun. I’m not going to be pushed to not to help somebody,” he said.

San Antonio police said De Hoyos has a history of domestic violence. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.