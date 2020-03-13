SAFD: Firefighter in self-quarantine after developing flu-like symptoms

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio firefighter is currently under self-quarantine at home after developing flu-like symptoms, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The firefighter just returned from vacation on their personal time and has self-quarantined, per SAFD. The department says the firefighter will also undergo testing for COVID-19 and is working with health authorities.

SAFD says it is ensuring the firefighter is receiving the support they need and currently does not pose any threats to any of its patients.

The firefighter will not be returning to work until they are cleared of testing and any flu-like symptoms, according to the SAFD.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

