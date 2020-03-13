San Antonio Fire Department has been preparing for COVID-19 for weeks

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department has been working on its coronavirus preparation efforts for several weeks now, Chief Charles Hood said Thursday.

“This is a response that I don’t think I’ve seen in my history of the fire service, because normally, when you plan for something, it’s a flood," Hood said. "It’s a fire. It’s an act of of evil (or) something like that, where you (drop) in and you just start working it. We’ve been watching the nation and the world experience (this) at a distance, but we’ve been preparing for multiple weeks.”

The first line of protection involves screening 911 calls.

Dispatchers will ask callers about their symptoms and travel history before triggering a COVID-19 response.

Once inside, first responders will stay 6 to 8 feet away, and determine if the caller has any underlying health issues that might need treatment at a hospital in a designated ambulance.

“The other challenge we have is, we don’t want to overload the hospital with flu patients," Hood said. “Last year, we ran 30,000 flu-related calls. That’s without the fear of COVID.”

On Tuesday, a man claiming that he had been exposed to COVID-19 tied up fire department resources.

An ambulance, a fire truck and about a dozen people were put out of service for a period of time. The man said later it was all a hoax.

The situation isn’t a laughing matter, and pulling something like that could land you in jail, Hood said.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

KSAT.com is updating the following stories daily: