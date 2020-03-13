San Antonio whiskey maker to open new downtown distillery

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Devils River Whiskey plans to open its new distillery, tasting room and events center in the Burns Building in April.

The distillery will take the basement and first floor of the Burns Building, which was built in 1918 and was once home to J.C. Penney. The new space will give the company the capacity to produce 150 cases of spirits per day.

The downtown expansion, which is the culmination of two and half years of planning and an exhaustive search for a destination site, will allow Devils River to consolidate all of its operations in the Alamo City and provide a spirited assist with the ongoing revitalization of Houston Street.

