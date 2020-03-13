UT-Austin president says his wife tested positive for COVID-19 and he’s self-quarantining

AUSTIN – University of Texas at Austin President Gregory Fenves announced Friday that he’s self-quarantining after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“The first case of COVID-19 [coronavirus] within our UT community was confirmed this morning,” Fenves wrote. “It is difficult for me to write this because the person who tested positive is my wife Carmel.

“And a second member of my family [who works at UT] is presumed to have COVID-19 as well. I have now been tested for the virus, and the three of us are in self-isolation.”

In his note, Fenves said he and his wife have compiled a list of individuals who might have been in recent contact with the couple. Nurses with the university will reach out to those affected, Fenves said.

Fenves encouraged people who have had close contact with him, his family members or others with COVID-19 to “self-isolate starting today,” even if the person is not currently experiencing symptoms.

“You should continue to do so until it has been 14 days since your last contact,” he said.