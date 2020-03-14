Silver lining? Fiesta postponement could mean more medals

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

The beloved San Antonio tradition of buying, selling and trading Fiesta medals will now go on a little later in the year.

After Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Friday that April’s Fiesta celebration is postponed until November, medal makers in the city breathed a sigh of relief.

As previously reported by the Business Journal, medal designers were cancelling orders and turning away customers as the Chinese factories that make the medals were closed due to coronavirus. The factories close every year for Lunar New Year festivities, but were slow to reopen as the now global pandemic left millions of Chinese quarantined.

Not only are all of the 30 factories used by Monarch Trophy Studio—the city's biggest medal designer—now up and running but the news of Fiesta's postponement means Monarch can take on even more customers over the coming months.

