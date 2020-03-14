KSAT 12 News Nightbeat, March 13, 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Firefighter under self-quarantine amid coronavirus crisis.
The San Antonio Zoo plans a temporary closure.
With more schools extending spring break, parents are dealing with child care concerns.
