Officials: Rural Lavaca County resident hospitalized in Travis County after testing positive for COVID-19

The offices of emergency management for the city of Yoakum, Lavaca County and DeWitt County are reporting the first positive COVID-19 test result out of the area.

The offices said the patient who tested positive is a resident of rural Lavaca County, located in Southeast Texas about 90 minutes from downtown San Antonio, and is currently hospitalized in Travis County.

Officials said this is one of the cases announced out of Austin on Friday. At this time, officials say it’s still unclear if the case was travel-related, but they don’t believe this case was caused by community spread.

Officials are asking anyone who visited the following restaurants at the following times to contact the Department of State Health Services Region 8 Epidemiology department at 210-949-2121:

Taqueria Vallarta — located at 614 Irvine Street in Yoakum — at 1 p.m. on March 7

Sunken Garden Restaurant — located at 305 Fifth Street in Shiner — at 1:30 p.m. on March 10

As of Friday, Abbott said at least 39 people in the state have tested positive (not including the 11 confirmed cases among American evacuees at JBSA-Lackland). He said 220 Texans have been tested for the virus so far and 75 others are being tested currently.

Abbott’s announcement came hours after San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg extended the local public health emergency for the city, which prohibits public and private gatherings among more than 500 people.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

