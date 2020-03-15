Coronavirus patient had limited interaction at daycare, risks minimal, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – An individual that tested positive for COVID-19 in San Antonio came in contact with a private preschool and daycare on the North Side last week, the center’s founder confirmed Saturday. Local health officials believe the risk of exposure to students and staff remains low, but are directing parents to monitor for symptoms of the new coronavirus.

Founders of the Pineapple School’s North Central campus, an early learning Spanish-language immersion daycare and learning center located at 12222 Heubner Road, told parents in a letter that they were notified of the encounter by local health officials on March 13th. The encounter happened on March 6, according to school officials.

The letter states that the daycare has been working closely with the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District to investigate the case and identify level of risk.

“After conducting a risk assessment, (Metro Health) determined that, due to this person’s minimal interaction in the school, there is no identifiable risk at this time" and "they are not recommending closure,” states a letter sent to parents by the school.

Metro Health officials recommend the school and parents continue to monitor for possible signs and symptoms of the infection and notify doctors and school officials.

The Pineapple School is not releasing further details at this time, but said it would distribute new information when it is available.

On Saturday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg confirmed the city’s second travel-related case of the new coronavirus. The city is currently under public emergency and schools, churches, sports and other events have been canceled in an effort to stop the spread of the disease.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

