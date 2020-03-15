KSAT12 GMSA at 8, March 15, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, reporter Garrett Brnger is live with the latest information about a Princess cruise ship passenger quarantined at JBSA-Lackland who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Metropolitan Health District confirmed a second travel-related case of coronavirus in San Antonio, he is being treated at Methodist Hospital.

The first person in San Antonio who has tested positive for COVID-19 reportedly came in contact with a private preschool and daycare located on the North side.

Some places of worship are closing their doors Sunday. It will be up to Pastors to decide if they will continue with small group services.

HEB and Walmart stores are changing their schedules and closing early to allow time to restock shelves.

And, According to SAPD a woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the North side of town. Police say the driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid and was a bystander who saw the woman and called Police.

