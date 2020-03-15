KSAT12 News at 5:30, March 15, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – The number of the Coronavirus cases in Texas continues to increase. The Department of State Health Services now reporting 56 COVID-19 cases.

The San Antonio Military Health System has set up triage tents outside four military hospitals to screen potential patients who are experiencing symptoms relating to the virus.

And, after a car crash the situation gets very dangerous for those on scene. That’s why a group of first responders and tow truck companies, are making a public service announcement to make their job safer.

