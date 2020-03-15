Ohio, Illinois, City of LA announce closures of bars, restaurants to stop coronavirus spread

Several state or city governments announced plans Sunday to close bars or restaurants in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus.

The governor of Ohio announced the state will close bars and restaurants at 9 p.m.

- Gov. Mike DeWine said an order will be issued Sunday evening, but establishments can stay open for carry-out and delivery.

DeWine said what state officials do not want is people congregating and seated.

We will be issuing an order closing all bars and restaurants in #Ohio beginning at 9:00 tonight. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

- City of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on CNN that bars in LA will close Sunday night as well. He said a decision has not been made on dine-in restaurants.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said bars in Los Angeles will close today and that dine-in restaurants may close as well. pic.twitter.com/FMTn52aPFC — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 15, 2020

- Earlier in the day, bars and restaurants were also shut down in South Boston amid fears of large crowds gathering in the city.

- Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker said that all bars and restaurants in Illinois will be closed to dine-in customers from Monday night through March 30.

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker said that all bars and restaurants in Illinois will be closed to dine-in customers from Monday night through March 30. pic.twitter.com/YrtSk9e3Pi — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 15, 2020

