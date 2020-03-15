SAPD: Woman hit, killed by vehicle while walking on I-35 frontage road on the Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle when she was walking down the frontage road of I-35 on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The incident happened Sunday around 3 a.m. on I-35 and Weidner Road.

Police say she was hit by a vehicle and left on the side of the road. The driver allegedly did not stop to help her.

A passerby later saw the woman on the side of the road and notified police, according to SAPD.

EMS attempted to revive her but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

No description of the vehicle that hit the woman is available and no suspects are in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more details as they become available.