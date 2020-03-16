77ºF

KSAT12 News at 5, Monday, Mar. 16

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • The Alamo is closing to prevent spread of COVID-19
  • Local restaurants are switching to drive-thru and to-go options as the number of COVID-19 cases grows
  • District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez is self-quarantining with his family after vacationing in South America

