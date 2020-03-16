KSAT12 News at 5, Monday, Mar. 16

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

The Alamo is closing to prevent spread of COVID-19

Local restaurants are switching to drive-thru and to-go options as the number of COVID-19 cases grows

District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez is self-quarantining with his family after vacationing in South America

