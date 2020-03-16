KSAT12 News Nightbeat, March 15, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Health officials confirm they are investigating another confirmed travel-related case of COVID-19 in Bexar county.

The battle of flowers will happen in 2020. Organizers announcing Sunday the annual parade will move to November to coincide with the changed Fiesta date.

And, when he is not raiding chip bags off picnic tables at various social events, he is serving others in need of therapy. We are talking about Braille, the unique therapy K9 from Seguin who doesn’t let his limitations stand in the way of helping people.

