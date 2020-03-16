Manufacturers ponder how to combat the coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Jason Visosky doesn't know what he'll do if his employees start getting sick tomorrow in large numbers.

Visosky is the operations manager for Taprite, a local company that makes parts for the soft drink and beer dispensers used in convenience stores and bars. Like a lot of San Antonio manufacturers, the company finds itself in a tricky situation when it comes to combating the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Most of those who work in the factory cannot do their jobs from home.

"There's still the potential of allowing them to take small parts home for assembly," he said, adding that management would have to discuss the possibility with the company's legal team. For bigger parts, factory workers have to come in, however.

