Texas issues coronavirus rules for day cares

In light of the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, state health officials are directing child care centers to implement new guidelines, effective immediately. Providers got notice late Sunday to begin limiting access to the general public and only allow in state health workers, law enforcement, day care staff, kids and their parents. But before anyone can get in, Texas Health and Human Services is urging providers to screen them, including taking the temperature of each person upon arrival, and deny entry to anyone who meets any of the following criteria:

A temperature of 100.4° or above;

Signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as a cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, and low-grade fever;

In the previous 14 days has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, is under investigation for COVID-19 or is ill with a respiratory illness

Or in the previous 14 days has traveled internationally to countries with widespread, sustained community transmission.

HHS further urges day cares to begin requiring kids be picked up and dropped off outside, in most circumstances. And no more family style meals. The licensing agency asks operators to ensure each child is provided individual meals and snacks.

