WATCH LIVE: Vice President Pence, Coronavirus Task Force News Conference

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence and the Coronavirus Task Force will hold an update on COVID-19.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

KSAT CORONAVIRUS CONTINUING COVERAGE:

