72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

72ºF

Local News

03/16/2020 KSAT 12’s 6 o’clock news

Texas outlines how Coronavirus testing kits will be rolled out and who has priority for testing.

Bill Taylor, Producer

Rick Medina, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – No trials, but courts are conducting business during Coronavirus outbreak.

San Antonio businesses getting creative to stay open, serve customers.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: