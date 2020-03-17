03/16/2020 KSAT 12’s 6 o’clock news
Texas outlines how Coronavirus testing kits will be rolled out and who has priority for testing.
SAN ANTONIO – No trials, but courts are conducting business during Coronavirus outbreak.
San Antonio businesses getting creative to stay open, serve customers.
