BCSO: Woman fled home after stabbing man during altercation

SAN ANTONIO – A woman may face aggravated assault charges after stabbing a man on the far West Side, Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies say.

Deputies were called around midnight Tuesday to the home in the 11900 block of Dove Ranch, where the man and woman allegedly got into a verbal altercation.

The woman stabbed the man in the back of the leg with a pocket knife, according to deputies.

She then fled the location but was detained nearby.

The man was treated at the scene but drove himself to a hospital, according to BCSO.