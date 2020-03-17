Census Bureau encouraging people to fill out their questionnaires online, by phone or by mail

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Census Bureau is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and adjusting some operations to help protect the health and safety of the bureau’s staff and the public while still fulfilling their requirement to deliver the 2020 Census counts to the President.

The Census Bureau is encouraging everyone to respond online, over the phone or by mail to help prevent census workers from having to go door to door starting in May.

The Mobile Questionnaire Assistance program, which was supposed to start offering assistance at events across the nation on March 30, will be delayed until April 13.

Currently, over 5 million have already responded online to the 2020 Census.

Coronavirus derails ground game for Texas census count

To fill out your questionnaire visit census.gov.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

