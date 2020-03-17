How coronavirus is impacting local gyms

Public places like local gyms are taking an online approach to keep their operations going after President Donald Trump’s recommendation that people should avoid gatherings of 10 people or more for the next 15 days.

Jones N4 CrossFit & Personal Training is making changes in light of the recommendation and has seen a slight decrease in attendance.

“I know a lot of our members are kind of unsure or scared of what to expect in the days to come. We have been steady though," said Crissy Santillano, one of the coaches.

Normally, their workout groups range between five to 30 people. Now, classes will be limited to 10 people per session.

“We are lucky that our gym is very spacious and gives people room to keep their distance,” Santillano said. "After every single workout, our members know the rules. You wipe down your equipment once you are done with it. Even our staff and coaches after every session and shift will wipe down equipment and common areas.”

Santillano said the gym has started taking the necessary steps to keep their operations going by moving to online workouts you can do from home.

“It is important now more than ever to stay healthy and maintain your fitness,” Santillano said. “We will try to stay open as much as possible but will shut down for our members’ safety and their families.”

Here’s a list of other local gyms that have announced closures:

Some gyms, including Planet Fitness, have announced online workout classes for its members. Please click on the links above for specifics on each gym’s plan of action.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

