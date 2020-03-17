How the City of Cibolo is responding to the coronavirus pandemic

CIBOLO, Texas – The City of Cibolo is making changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Stosh Boyle announced in a video Monday the following steps the city is taking in order to help decrease the spread of the virus:

Residents are encouraged to pay their utility bills online. The 3% online fee will be waived until April 15. The city will reassess whether it needs to extend that waiver when that date comes.

For now, city council meetings will continue as scheduled. Citizens are encouraged to watch the meetings online unless they have official business during the scheduled meeting.

City parks will remain open. Bathrooms are being sanitized daily and playgrounds are being sanitized at least every 72 hours.

City lobby spaces are being thoroughly sanitized multiple times every day. This includes the police department and the digital library at the YMCA.

City events with large gatherings have been postponed. This includes the Easter egg hunt that was scheduled for April 4.

Small businesses will remain open for now.

Boyle reminded residents that the situation is fluid, and these changes could evolve. You can stay up to date with the latest developments on the city’s website.

